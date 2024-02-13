Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

