Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
