Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 674,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 874,041 shares.The stock last traded at $99.88 and had previously closed at $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.