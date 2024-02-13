Gould Capital LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Gould Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Down 5.6 %

Redfin stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.