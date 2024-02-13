Gould Capital LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. 102,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,311. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

