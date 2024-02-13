Gould Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Gould Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. 44,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

