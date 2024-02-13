Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of GTE stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.88. 30,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$229.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

