Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.26. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $786.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
