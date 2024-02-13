Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTN. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTN

Gray Television Stock Up 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $814.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.