Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 216,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 106,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRN
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.