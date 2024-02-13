Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 216,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 106,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$19.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

