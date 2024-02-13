Greenleaf Trust Acquires 693 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

