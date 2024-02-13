Greenleaf Trust Purchases 381 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

