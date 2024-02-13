Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

