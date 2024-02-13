HC Wainwright Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $26.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.78. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12). Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

