HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $305.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,358 shares of company stock worth $2,883,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

