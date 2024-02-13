Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 82,825.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 388,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

