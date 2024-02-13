Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of HL opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.19.
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
