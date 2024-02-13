Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 844,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,449. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

