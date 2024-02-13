Herbalife (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

