Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Bought by Institutional Venture Management XV LLC

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health accounts for 28.6% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned about 3.66% of Hims & Hers Health worth $48,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,393.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,393.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,754. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.