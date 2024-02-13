Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of HWM opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

