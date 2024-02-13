IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Get IBEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 325,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.