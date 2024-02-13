Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 59,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 570,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

IMNM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

