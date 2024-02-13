Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.42).

IMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.36) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.68) to GBX 2,250 ($28.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,890.50 ($23.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 755.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,084 ($26.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,855.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,799.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5,856.57%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Diane de Saint Victor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,885 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £113,100 ($142,839.10). 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

