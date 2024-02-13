Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $115.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,002,454.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.