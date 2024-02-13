Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

