Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $80.22.
In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
