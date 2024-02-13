Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.6 %

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

