Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv Price Performance

NOTV stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.21 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inotiv

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,694.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 86.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

