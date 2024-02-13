Insider Buying: BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Insider Buys 2,050 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) insider Carolan Dobson acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,446 ($10,666.84).

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRLA traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.24). 54,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 331.53 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($5.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.57.

BlackRock Latin American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BlackRock Latin American’s payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

