Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling acquired 40 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($189.95).
Zotefoams Stock Performance
LON ZTF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 377 ($4.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,372. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.55. The company has a market cap of £184.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Zotefoams
