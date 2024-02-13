Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling acquired 40 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($189.95).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

LON ZTF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 377 ($4.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,372. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.55. The company has a market cap of £184.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

