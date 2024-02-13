Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.