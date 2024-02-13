Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC Sells 113,307 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC trimmed its stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,862,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,307 shares during the period. Inspirato makes up approximately 10.7% of Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC owned 1.56% of Inspirato worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

