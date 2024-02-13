Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC Buys 12,830 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,722,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health makes up 33.1% of Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $48,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,534 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 932,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,853. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,354 shares of company stock worth $2,351,754 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

