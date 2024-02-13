Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.39. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

