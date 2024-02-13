Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.