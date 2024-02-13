Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,715,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

