Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 89.6% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

