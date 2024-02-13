Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

