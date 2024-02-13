Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 637,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

