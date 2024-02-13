Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Stake Lowered by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 4.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. 13,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,781. The stock has a market cap of $271.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

