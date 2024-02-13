Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 4,564 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 357,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 309.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 11.6 %

NYSEARCA:LABD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840,010. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.