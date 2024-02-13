IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 2,126,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

