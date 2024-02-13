IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

