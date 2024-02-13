IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

ABNB stock opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

