IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.12.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.