iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. 6,279,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

