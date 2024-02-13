iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 2,048,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 560,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,647. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

