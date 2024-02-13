iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.96% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

