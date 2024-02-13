iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 3.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 972,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,021. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

