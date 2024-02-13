iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is SWS Partners’ 9th Largest Position

SWS Partners boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. 1,385,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

