iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 416,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,842. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

