iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DVY traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.